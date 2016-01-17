SBS Kurdish

The unrest between Turkish forces and Kurds continues

Ali Gurdili

Ali Gurdili

Published 17 January 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 3:35pm
By MAYADA KHALIL
Available in other languages

We spoke to sociologist and intellectual Ali Gurdili from Turkey regarding the latest in the Kurdish regions and Turkey in general. Mr Gurdili gave us the latest picture regarding the issues between the Kurdish fighters and the Turkish army.

Available in other languages
