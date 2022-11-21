The Yezidi community is concerned about Australia's decision to repatriate ISIS widows

Shamo Silo Source: Facebook / Supplied
Published 21 November 2022 at 11:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We speak to Shamo Silo about Australia's decision to repatriate ISIS widows. He says Yezidi people were tortured, enslaved and beaten by ISIS widows no less than ISIS fighters. He pleads with the Australian government to consider bringing Yezidis who have been granted Australian visas but are awaiting resettlement in Australia.
