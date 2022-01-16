SBS Kurdish

'Their intention is to discourage Zara and others not to teach Kurdish': Ahmad Eskandari

SBS Kurdish

Political analyst Ahmad Eskandari

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 January 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 16 January 2022 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

On the 8th of January 2022 Zara Mohammadi, who only wanted to teach Kurdish to children, turned herself to the Justice Department of Sine Province (Iran) after the Court requested her arrest. We speak to political analyst Mr Ahmed Eskendari regarding Zara Mohammadi's five year imprisonment.

Published 16 January 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 16 January 2022 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News