'Their intention is to discourage Zara and others not to teach Kurdish': Ahmad Eskandari

Published 16 January 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 16 January 2022 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
On the 8th of January 2022 Zara Mohammadi, who only wanted to teach Kurdish to children, turned herself to the Justice Department of Sine Province (Iran) after the Court requested her arrest. We speak to political analyst Mr Ahmed Eskendari regarding Zara Mohammadi's five year imprisonment.
