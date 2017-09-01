There are challenges when starting a business, but they can be tackled

Zanyar Kurd featuring in Inside Small Business Magazine
Zanyar Kurd Source: Supplied
Published 1 September 2017 at 8:03pm, updated 7 September 2017 at 10:38am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Zanyar Osman Mohammad Kurd, we ask him about establishing his own business-Zuse Digital, his love and curiosity for technology, and the challenges he faces being in the tech-industry. Having newly started his small business Zanyar has been able to achieve many awards and recognition for the work and services his company provides, the various customers.
Available in other languages
