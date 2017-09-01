SBS Kurdish

There are challenges when starting a business, but they can be tackled

Zanyar Kurd

Zanyar Kurd Source: Supplied

Published 1 September 2017 at 8:03pm, updated 7 September 2017 at 10:38am
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with Zanyar Osman Mohammad Kurd, we ask him about establishing his own business-Zuse Digital, his love and curiosity for technology, and the challenges he faces being in the tech-industry. Having newly started his small business Zanyar has been able to achieve many awards and recognition for the work and services his company provides, the various customers.

Zanyar Kurd featuring in Inside Small Business Magazine

