"There must be a peaceful settlement between the PKK, the SDF and Turkey"

Colonel Myles B Caggins.png

Colonel Myles B Caggins Credit: Supplied

Published 17 December 2022 at 6:13pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS / Supplied by Myles Caggins
Colonel Miles B. Caggins is the former spokesperson for the Global Coalition Against ISIS providing expertise in public information warfare, ISIS, and Kurdish affairs. Today we will talk to him about the Kurdish issue, his position on the situation in Syria and the Kurdish regions in Syria, the constant Turkish threats to the region, and the American and Russian presence in Syria.

People in the region are living in fear of when is Turkey going to attack next, it is having a big impact on children’s mental health. Colonel Caggins said there need to be some kind of an agreement between Turkey, PKK, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and perhaps include America and Russia in the negations.

“Well first, there needs to be a peace settlement between the PKK, Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey so Turkey sees that the Syrian Democratic Forces and PKK, and YPG are one and the same. Those discussions and negotiations should include Russia probably include the United States where there is some agreement that is a commitment by Turkey to stop doing the attacks.”

"Now Turkey would say they want a commitment from the SDF to not attack, and I think that is easy to do for the SDF because they don’t have the capability of conducting these attacks that Turkey claims from the location of Syria into far reaching places across the borders.”
