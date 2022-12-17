"There must be a peaceful settlement between the PKK, the SDF and Turkey"

People in the region are living in fear of when is Turkey going to attack next, it is having a big impact on children’s mental health. Colonel Caggins said there need to be some kind of an agreement between Turkey, PKK, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and perhaps include America and Russia in the negations.





“Well first, there needs to be a peace settlement between the PKK, Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey so Turkey sees that the Syrian Democratic Forces and PKK, and YPG are one and the same. Those discussions and negotiations should include Russia probably include the United States where there is some agreement that is a commitment by Turkey to stop doing the attacks.”



