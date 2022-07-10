Think carefully before you call Triple Zero

A policeman is seen on his phone at the scene of the car accident on June 07, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. Source: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
Published 10 July 2022 at 1:03pm
By Parisuth Sodsai
Source: SBS
The police urge people in Australia to save Triple Zero (000) for emergencies only and contact the police for non-urgent incidents through other assistance lines. If your call to Triple Zero is not for an emergency, you might be delaying people in life-threatening situations from getting help in time.
