SBS Kurdish

Think carefully before you call Triple Zero

SBS Kurdish

A policeman is seen on his phone at the scene of the car accident on June 07, 2020 in Townsville, Australia.

A policeman is seen on his phone at the scene of the car accident on June 07, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. Source: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2022 at 1:03pm
By Parisuth Sodsai
Source: SBS

The police urge people in Australia to save Triple Zero (000) for emergencies only and contact the police for non-urgent incidents through other assistance lines. If your call to Triple Zero is not for an emergency, you might be delaying people in life-threatening situations from getting help in time.

Published 10 July 2022 at 1:03pm
By Parisuth Sodsai
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News