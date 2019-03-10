SBS Kurdish

Three new visa categories announced

SBS Kurdish

Skilled Migration

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 10 March 2019 at 4:07pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has announced three new visa categories to meet various demands of Australian migrant groups. Immigration Minister David Coleman says the new visas will help fill in the gaps that migrants have long been campaigning to be filled.

Published 10 March 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 10 March 2019 at 4:07pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News