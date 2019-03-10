Three new visa categories announced

Source: Getty Images
Published 10 March 2019 at 4:01pm, updated 10 March 2019 at 4:07pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The federal government has announced three new visa categories to meet various demands of Australian migrant groups. Immigration Minister David Coleman says the new visas will help fill in the gaps that migrants have long been campaigning to be filled.
