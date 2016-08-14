SBS Kurdish

Tim Buxton, the Aussie who helps refugees in Kurdistan Region

Tim Buxton/refugee camps

Tim Buxton/refugee camps

Published 14 August 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 16 August 2016 at 9:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Australian Tim Buxton and his wife Sarah from the US together with their three young children landed in Kurdistan Region (Iraq) in 2014 the day before Islamic State overran nearby city of Mosul. Today they remain there, building camps for refugees, restoring dignity and hope, and providing pathways back to independent living for those running from persecution.

