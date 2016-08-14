Tim Buxton, the Aussie who helps refugees in Kurdistan Region

Tim Buxton/refugee camps Source: Tim Buxton (supplied)
Published 14 August 2016
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Tim Buxton and his wife Sarah from the US together with their three young children landed in Kurdistan Region (Iraq) in 2014 the day before Islamic State overran nearby city of Mosul. Today they remain there, building camps for refugees, restoring dignity and hope, and providing pathways back to independent living for those running from persecution.
