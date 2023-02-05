Time to protect yourself from the summer heat

Australians in south eastern states were told to brace for extreme heat.

Australians in south eastern states were told to brace for extreme heat.

Dr Osmat Mizori came to Australia as a refugee in 1992. Before coming to Australia, he was a doctor in the Kurdistan region. When he arrived in Australia, he faced many difficulties as a refugee to get his degree recognised. He completed his studies in general medicine and was a general practitioner for many years. Dr Mizori has been working in the field of skin cancer and performing minor surgeries since 2005. Dr Mizori's most important piece of advice is to protect yourself from the strong summer sun by wearing appropriate clothes and sun protection.

