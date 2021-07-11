Tokyo Olympic Games to go ahead without any spectators in venues

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference in Tokyo on July 8, 2021. Source: AAP
Published 11 July 2021 at 3:06pm
By Nadine Silva
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Fans are no longer allowed to attend the Olympics, as Japanese issues a state of emergency in Tokyo for the fourth time. Organisers announced the measure in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections in the capital. It's the latest setback for the Games which were initially postponed for a year due to the pandemic.
