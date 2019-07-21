Toolkit helps regional towns attract migrants

Source: Google
Published 21 July 2019 at 3:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
A new toolkit has been developed to help attract more migrant workers to regional areas. The kit produced by the Regional Australia Institute [[RAI]] aims to help regional towns fill skills shortages and make it easier for migrants to settle into regional life.
