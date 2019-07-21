SBS Kurdish

Toolkit helps regional towns attract migrants

SBS Kurdish

شهر کوچک روپانیوپ در ویکتوریا

Source: Google

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2019 at 3:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new toolkit has been developed to help attract more migrant workers to regional areas. The kit produced by the Regional Australia Institute [[RAI]] aims to help regional towns fill skills shortages and make it easier for migrants to settle into regional life.

Published 21 July 2019 at 3:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News