Tourism industry faces troubled times

Source: SBS
Published 9 February 2020 at 3:35pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tourism operators say the government’s China travel ban has exacerbated the problems faced by their industry. SBS News visited the coastal town of Lakes Entrance where some businesses, already hurting from the bushfires, say the drop in the number of Chinese tourists visiting could be the final straw.
Published 9 February 2020 at 3:35pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share