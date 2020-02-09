SBS Kurdish

Tourism industry faces troubled times

Charlie Grech of Blue Rivera Hire Boats in Lakes Entrance

Published 9 February 2020 at 3:35pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Tourism operators say the government’s China travel ban has exacerbated the problems faced by their industry. SBS News visited the coastal town of Lakes Entrance where some businesses, already hurting from the bushfires, say the drop in the number of Chinese tourists visiting could be the final straw.

