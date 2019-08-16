SBS Kurdish

Towards a healthier Australia

SBS Kurdish

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt addresses the National Press Club in Canberra

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt addresses the National Press Club in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 August 2019 at 6:45pm, updated 16 August 2019 at 7:27pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Health Minister Greg Hunt has unveiled Australia's National Health plan which he hopes will make the nation's health system the best in the world. In particular, the plan lays out how the government intends to address Australia's rising mental health and suicide rates.

Published 16 August 2019 at 6:45pm, updated 16 August 2019 at 7:27pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News