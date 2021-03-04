Trailer: My Kurdish Language Is My Identity

In this SBS Kurdish podcast series, My Kurdish language Is My Identity, we introduce the Australian Kurdish community to innovative approaches for addressing these challenges.
Published 4 March 2021 at 12:22pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 4:36pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Language is the only identity tool Kurds have carried throughout history. In modern days there are many challenges for Kurdish speakers, due to lack of a standard formal language and script.
