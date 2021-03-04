SBS Kurdish

Trailer: My Kurdish Language Is My Identity

SBS Kurdish

ERBIL, IRAQ - APRIL 2: Visitors look at the books during Erbil International Book Fair 2015, including boots of 200 publishers from different countries, at Sami Abdul-Rahman Park in Erbil, Iraq on April 2, 2015

Source: Emrah Yorulmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Published 4 March 2021 at 12:22pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 4:36pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

Language is the only identity tool Kurds have carried throughout history. In modern days there are many challenges for Kurdish speakers, due to lack of a standard formal language and script.

In this SBS Kurdish podcast series, My Kurdish language Is My Identity, we introduce the Australian Kurdish community to innovative approaches for addressing these challenges.

