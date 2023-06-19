'Travelling illegally by boat is risky, don't do it'

In September 2022, a boat carrying 16 people from Syria, mostly from Kobani, sank on rout Algeria to Spain, only one person survived. In addition, on June 4 2023, another boat sank carrying 25 Syrians, and again mostly from Kobani. Many people are deceived by human traffickers who promise that the boat is safe and will reach Europe in a short time. These people smugglers take thousands of Euros from people, Ezdeshrr Abdulrahman Kurdi is one of the people who escaped death in September 2022 when his boat sank.