'Travelling illegally by boat is risky, don't do it'

Ezdusher Kurdi 0.png

Ezdusher Kurdi Credit: Supplied

In September 2022, a boat carrying 16 people from Syria, mostly from Kobani, sank on rout Algeria to Spain, only one person survived. In addition, on June 4 2023, another boat sank carrying 25 Syrians, and again mostly from Kobani. Many people are deceived by human traffickers who promise that the boat is safe and will reach Europe in a short time. These people smugglers take thousands of Euros from people, Ezdeshrr Abdulrahman Kurdi is one of the people who escaped death in September 2022 when his boat sank.

Ezdesher.jpg
Ezdesher and friends Credit: Supplied
