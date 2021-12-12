Treasurer targets non-cash payment systems

An advertisement for Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies Source: AAP
Published 12 December 2021 at 2:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Sofia Petrovic, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The Federal Government is planning to consult on a central bank digital currency, with the Treasurer Josh Frydenberg promising reforms into cryptocurrency use in Australia could result in better regulation.
