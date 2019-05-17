SBS Kurdish

Tributes flow for Bob Hawke

Bob Hawke waves at the Labor campaign launch for the 2016 election.

Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke has died in Sydney, aged 89. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 17 May 2019
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Amy Hall
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tributes are being paid to Australia's 23rd Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, who has died at his home at the age of 89. The Labor leader has been remembered as "a larrikin" who brought the nation together.

