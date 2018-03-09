SBS Kurdish

Tudge says 'ethnic separatism' risk to multicultral Australia

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Thursday, January 25, 2018. (AAP Image/Alex Murray) NO ARCHIVING

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge speaks to the media during a press conference Source: AAP

Published 9 March 2018 at 5:15pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Hannah Sinclair, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's citizenship minister says what he calls "ethnic separatism" is putting the country's multicultural society at risk. Alan Tudge is renewing the Government's push for a tougher English language test as the Government plans to reintroduce new citizenship laws.

