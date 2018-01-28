Turkey: Afrin operation aims to eliminate terrorists

File image of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Source: AAP
From Diyarbakir our reporter Hatice Kamer reports about the Turkish military operation "Olive Branch" on the Kurdish Region of Afrin in North-Western Syria/Rojava. Also in the report, more journalist are being arrested in Turkey accused of supporting terrorisim or terrorist organisations, and a Kurdish journalist becomes refugee in Brazil, more in this report.
