Turkey: Afrin operation aims to eliminate terrorists

File image of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

File image of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Published 28 January 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 3:26pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

From Diyarbakir our reporter Hatice Kamer reports about the Turkish military operation "Olive Branch" on the Kurdish Region of Afrin in North-Western Syria/Rojava. Also in the report, more journalist are being arrested in Turkey accused of supporting terrorisim or terrorist organisations, and a Kurdish journalist becomes refugee in Brazil, more in this report.

Available in other languages
