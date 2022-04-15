Turkey detains dozens over 2014 Kobani protests

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer
Published 15 April 2022 at 7:12pm, updated 15 April 2022 at 7:21pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Turkish police detained 46 people, including former mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in raids held across the country as part of a new investigation in connection to the violent pro-Kurdish Kobani protests of 2014. Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir
