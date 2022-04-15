SBS Kurdish

Turkey detains dozens over 2014 Kobani protests

SBS Kurdish

Protest in Diyarbakir

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2022 at 7:12pm, updated 15 April 2022 at 7:21pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS

Turkish police detained 46 people, including former mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in raids held across the country as part of a new investigation in connection to the violent pro-Kurdish Kobani protests of 2014. Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir

Published 15 April 2022 at 7:12pm, updated 15 April 2022 at 7:21pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News