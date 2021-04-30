SBS Kurdish

Turkey enters three-week lockdown as COVID-19 situation worsens

A worker carries a grave stone for newly dead person at Yukari Baklaci Cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 April 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a total lockdown between 30 April to 17 May due to increased Covid-19 cases.

Türkiye'de COVID-19'dan günlük ölüm sayısı 300'e yaklaştı. Source: AAP Image/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Published 30 April 2021 at 7:19pm, updated 30 April 2021 at 7:28pm
Presented by Hatice Kamer
In this week's report from Diyarbakir Hatice Kamer reports on the worsening COVID-19 situation in Turkey, which has brought about a first ever three-week lockdown in the country. The Turkish government has also put a ban on alcohol, many are criticising the move, and accusing the Turkish government of limiting people’s freedom and bringing about Sharia laws…more in this report

