Turkey: Refrendum results approved despite criticism and protest
Protests against the referendum result in Istanbul Source: AAP
Published 21 April 2017 at 6:53pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 6:55pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
A discussion with our stringer Hatice Kamer regarding the narrow and controversial victory in the referendum that grants the president sweeping new powers in running the country. Preliminary results show just over 51 per cent of voters backed what is the biggest overhaul of Turkish politics since the founding of Turkey's modern republic.
