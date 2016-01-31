SBS Kurdish

Turkey's dilemma between Europe and islam, PART 2

Published 31 January 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 31 January 2016 at 4:08pm
By Chahin Baker
Available in other languages

This week's topic (part 2) is the continuation of Turkey's Dilemma between the Desire to be a part of Europe and the aspiration to remain islamic. Topic of the Week is presented by Mr Chahin Baker every Sunday.

