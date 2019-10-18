Turkey's invasion of northern Syria affects members of Australian Kurds

Turkish troops and their Syrian opposition allies bomb near Ras al-Ain in northeastern Syria 17 10 19

Source: AAP Image/EPA/AHMED MARDNLI

Published 18 October 2019
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to a few Kurds from Syria regarding Turkey's invasion on their hometowns of Ras el-Ain, Qamishli and Kobani. Nourhan Hassan says her siblings have fled their hometown of Ras el-Ain due to Turkey's bombings. Most of the town's residents have fledas well. But Khorshid Sarokhan says the city of Qamishli has not been bombarded but people are living in fear and feel threatened. Sherzad Sorekli on the other hand says the people of Kobani has been living in fear even though it has not been directly attacked by Turkey but the surrounding villages have been bombed.

