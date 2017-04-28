Turkish jets hit PKK/YPG bases
Turkish Air Force warplane Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
Published 28 April 2017 at 6:53pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 7:44pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our stringer Shahen Hama Nouri report on the latest incidents regarding Turkey's air strike on Mt Sinjar, Kurdistan Region and Mt Qarachok in Syria.
