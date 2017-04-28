Turkish jets hit PKK/YPG bases

Turkish Air Force warplane

Turkish Air Force warplane Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2017 at 6:53pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 7:44pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our stringer Shahen Hama Nouri report on the latest incidents regarding Turkey's air strike on Mt Sinjar, Kurdistan Region and Mt Qarachok in Syria.

Published 28 April 2017 at 6:53pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 7:44pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share