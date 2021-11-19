Turkish Lira weakens to a record low

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer
土耳其貨幣里拉在不足三個月内，貶值超過四成。 Source: AAP Image/EPA/SEDAT SUNA
Published 19 November 2021
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir is about the weakening economic situation in Turkey and the devaluation of the Turkish lira. The report also mentions the Deputy Chairman of the Kurdistan Socialist Party (PSK), Bayram Bozyel, who was arrested on the 8th of November, and other topics in the report.
