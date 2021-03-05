SBS Kurdish

Turkish military helicopter crash in Kurdish region of Turkey killing 11

Tahîr Elçî case

Published 5 March 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 5:14pm
By Hatice Kamer
In this report from Diyarbakir, Hatice Kamer covers Turkish miliary helicoper crash which has killed 11 on board, renewed efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the northern Kurdistan/Kurdish region of Turkey, as well as planned activities for International Women's Day on March 8th, the case of the murdered Kurdish Barrister Tahir Elci and more...

