Turkish military helicopter crash in Kurdish region of Turkey killing 11

Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 5 March 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 5:14pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
In this report from Diyarbakir, Hatice Kamer covers Turkish miliary helicoper crash which has killed 11 on board, renewed efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the northern Kurdistan/Kurdish region of Turkey, as well as planned activities for International Women's Day on March 8th, the case of the murdered Kurdish Barrister Tahir Elci and more...
Published 5 March 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 5:14pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Share