Turkish prosecutor files case to shut down pro-Kurdish HDP

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, center, reacts after the parliament stripped his parliamentary seat, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, center. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo

Published 19 March 2021 at 4:43pm, updated 19 March 2021 at 4:48pm
Source: SBS

A top Turkish prosecutor has filed a case in constitutional court demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) party. This comes as a prominent HDP legislator, Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu was stripped of his seat and convicted over a 2016 social media post the courts lablled “terrorist propaganda”.

