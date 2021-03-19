Turkish prosecutor files case to shut down pro-Kurdish HDP

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, center. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo
Published 19 March 2021 at 4:43pm, updated 19 March 2021 at 4:48pm
Source: SBS
A top Turkish prosecutor has filed a case in constitutional court demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) party. This comes as a prominent HDP legislator, Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu was stripped of his seat and convicted over a 2016 social media post the courts lablled “terrorist propaganda”.
