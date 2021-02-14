Turkish warplanes bomb several villages in Kurdistan region

Turkish warplanes bomb villages in the Kurdistan Region Source: Supplied
Published 14 February 2021 at 3:46pm, updated 14 February 2021 at 3:50pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
In this report from Erbil, Ahmed Chafur reports on the latest Turkish airstrike on Kurdish villages in the Kurdistan Region. Turkey says they're targeting PKK fighters, but civilan villagers voice their concern as they're paying the heaviest price as as result of the continous bombartments. Also in this report, this year's TedX-Nishtiman in Erbil focuses on innovation.
