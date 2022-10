Kurdish writers such as Sami Hezil, H.Kovan Baki, Dilawer Zeraq, Zeyneb Yaşsh and Hatice Kamer attended the seminar. There in the cities of Kiruna and Jokkmokk they listened to Sami experts and writers about their culture, language, literature and life of this indiginous people. Hatice Kamer has prepared this special report about the seminar and her paticipation in it.





Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer





Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer





