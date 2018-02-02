Type-2 diabetes a threat to the often unsuspecting

SBS Kurdish

Patient undergoing a blood test for diabetes

Patient undergoing a blood test for diabetes

Published 2 February 2018 at 8:03pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 8:07pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Research has revealed the risk of sudden cardiac death for Australians with type-2 diabetes is twice as high as it is for the general population. And while around a million Australians are known to be living with the condition, another half-million are believed to be unaware they too, have it. Certain parts of the community are more at risk than others.

