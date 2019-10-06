UK Government announces plans to adopt Australian style points-based immigration

Home Secretary Priti Patel after making her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre Source: AAP
Published 6 October 2019 at 4:04pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Britain's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, says Britain will be adopting an Australian-style points-based system of immigration. Speaking to Conservative Party supporters, Ms Patel says the model would allow Britain to better control its borders.
Available in other languages
