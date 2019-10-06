SBS Kurdish

UK Government announces plans to adopt Australian style points-based immigration

SBS Kurdish

Home Secretary Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel after making her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2019 at 4:04pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Britain's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, says Britain will be adopting an Australian-style points-based system of immigration. Speaking to Conservative Party supporters, Ms Patel says the model would allow Britain to better control its borders.

Published 6 October 2019 at 4:04pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News