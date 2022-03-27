Ukrainians living in fear of the unknown

Moustafa Dreiy, Odessa, Ukraine Source: Supplied
Source: AAP Image/EPA/SEDAT SUNA
Published 27 March 2022 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2022 at 10:01am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a big impact on people’s lives. Many are fleeing to neighbouring countries or displaced within. Moustafa Diraye is from Kobani (Syria) but has been living in Ukraine for the past 23 years. we speak to him about the situation, which city in the Ukraine he lives and whether he's planning to flee as well!
Published 27 March 2022 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2022 at 10:01am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share