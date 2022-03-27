SBS Kurdish

Ukrainians living in fear of the unknown

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard with his gun next to barricades at the beachfront in south Ukrainian city of Odesa

Source: AAP Image/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Published 27 March 2022 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2022 at 10:01am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a big impact on people’s lives. Many are fleeing to neighbouring countries or displaced within. Moustafa Diraye is from Kobani (Syria) but has been living in Ukraine for the past 23 years. we speak to him about the situation, which city in the Ukraine he lives and whether he's planning to flee as well!

Moustafa Dreiy
Moustafa Dreiy, Odessa, Ukraine Source: Supplied


