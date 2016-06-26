University of California-Berekely to offer Kurdish language course

Supplied Source: Supplied
Published 26 June 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 26 June 2016 at 4:28pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Deniz Ekici will be teaching the Kurdish-Kurmancî language course commencing this August at UC Berkeley. In this interview Dr Ekici tells us about his background and what will this course on offer mean for the Kurdish language...
Published 26 June 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 26 June 2016 at 4:28pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share