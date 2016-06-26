SBS Kurdish

University of California-Berekely to offer Kurdish language course

Published 26 June 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 26 June 2016 at 4:28pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Dr Deniz Ekici will be teaching the Kurdish-Kurmancî language course commencing this August at UC Berkeley. In this interview Dr Ekici tells us about his background and what will this course on offer mean for the Kurdish language...

