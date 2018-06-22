US pulls out of UN Human Right's Council
United States announced its withdrawal at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council. Source: AAP
Published 22 June 2018 at 7:52pm, updated 22 June 2018 at 8:19pm
By Murray Silby
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia has supported the United States in its criticisms of the United Nations Human Rights Council but has not followed its ally in withdrawing from the council. The US ambassador to the United Nations, announcing his country's withdrawal, has described the body as a "cesspool of political bias."
