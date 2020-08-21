Vaccine agreement criticised as new COVID-19 cases fall

How is the race for the COVID19 vaccine development? Source: Getty Images
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia has secured a deal with a UK based drug company to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine. But the Labor party says no such deal exists, and all the government has signed is a letter of intent. It comes as COVID-19 case numbers fall in Victoria, and hotel quarantine breaches are investigated.
