Vaccine agreement criticised as new COVID-19 cases fall

Australians who reject coronavirus vaccination could lose access to some welfare payments

How is the race for the COVID19 vaccine development? Source: Getty Images

Published 21 August 2020 at 3:32pm, updated 21 August 2020 at 3:38pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia has secured a deal with a UK based drug company to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine. But the Labor party says no such deal exists, and all the government has signed is a letter of intent. It comes as COVID-19 case numbers fall in Victoria, and hotel quarantine breaches are investigated.

