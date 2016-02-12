SBS Kurdish

Vic School defends asylum-seeker studnets

Published 12 February 2016 at 7:33pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 10:51am
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

A Victorian school principal says the prime minister must not send the asylum-seeker children at his school back to Nauru. Three students at a suburban Melbourne high school are among 267 asylum seekers brought to Australia temporarily, who possibly face being returned to immigration detention in the Pacific island nation.

