Vic School defends asylum-seeker studnets

SBS Source: Paul Dingle is the principal of Glenroy College, Victoria
Published 12 February 2016 at 7:33pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 10:51am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

A Victorian school principal says the prime minister must not send the asylum-seeker children at his school back to Nauru. Three students at a suburban Melbourne high school are among 267 asylum seekers brought to Australia temporarily, who possibly face being returned to immigration detention in the Pacific island nation.
