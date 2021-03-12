Victim of the shooting continues to demand justice from Turkey

Mutlu Kaya attends IWD in Diyarbakir, she was shot by her ex-boyfriend in March 2020 Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 12 March 2021 at 7:11pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer's report this week tells the story of Dilek Kaya, Mutlu Kaya, in which both sisters were shot by men who said they loved them. Mutlu Kaya was injured in an attack six years ago but her sister Dilek was attacked in Newroz last year and lost her life as a result. But Mutlu is trying to get better, 90 percent of her body is disabled. The report also mentions another family, the Shenyaşaran family.
