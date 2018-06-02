SBS Kurdish

Victoria to expand free access to TAFE for asylum seekers

SBS Kurdish

Sarvenaz Almasi

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2018 at 2:46am, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:08am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Victorian government has announced a $10 million funding package to provide free access to TAFE for people seeking asylum. The new funding comes after a successful trial period that began in 2016, where over 3,000 Victorian asylum seekers studied courses to improve their English skills and advance their career options.

Published 3 June 2018 at 2:46am, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:08am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News