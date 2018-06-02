Victoria to expand free access to TAFE for asylum seekers

Source: Supplied
Published 3 June 2018 at 2:46am, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:08am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
The Victorian government has announced a $10 million funding package to provide free access to TAFE for people seeking asylum. The new funding comes after a successful trial period that began in 2016, where over 3,000 Victorian asylum seekers studied courses to improve their English skills and advance their career options.
