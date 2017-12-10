SBS Kurdish

Viva: Best summer trips to take on your own

SBS Kurdish

Travel destinations

Milford Sound New Zealand (Flickr Bernard Spragg Public Domain) Source: Flickr Bernard Spragg Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2017 at 3:39pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:47pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More and more Australians over 50 are choosing to travel alone. Going solo frees you from having to wait for a companion to find time. Here are the top summer destinations recommended by some of Australia’s most avid travellers.

Published 10 December 2017 at 3:39pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 1:47pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News