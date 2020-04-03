SBS Kurdish

VIVA: Preparing for the flu season amid COVID-19

Published 3 April 2020 at 7:08pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 7:12pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Winter is coming. Medical professionals are bracing for the worst-case scenario of a potentially overloaded public health system by patients infected by both influenza and coronavirus. We can protect ourselves and the community by removing the influenza factor with a vaccine.

