Viva: Want to age better? Grow your own tea

Tea bag being brewed in cup, spices and leaves around it Source: Getty Images
Published 28 April 2019 at 2:46pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tea is an essential part of everyday life for many Aussies. More than half of the over fifties drink nearly 11 cups a week on average. If you love your cuppa and like to garden, have you ever contemplated the idea of growing your own tea?
Published 28 April 2019 at 2:46pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share