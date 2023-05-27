Vivid festival lights up Sydney

The festival is from 26 May to 17 June, the renowned Vivid Sydney Light Walk will stretch continuously for 8.5km linking the Sydney Opera House to Central Station with 57 free light art installations and 3D projections featuring 32 NSW based artists and collaborators. Vivid Music boasts a cutting-edge contemporary music program featuring 67 gigs and concerts at 14 venues across the CBD with performances from local and international acts.



Gill Minervini is the Vivid Sydney Festival Director. Credit: Anna Kucera/Destination NSW/Anna Kucera “Light walk of 8.5km of 60 light installations are completely free entry and that takes three nights to do properly.



Vivid Sydney this year I think is our most ambitious program to date, it is certainly an evolution of the program, and that's what we try for every year, we really try I guess to provide no experiences fr audiences and something different."





