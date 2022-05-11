SBS Kurdish

"Wagga community is very welcoming, we've got 114 nationalities": Former Deputy PM McCormack

SBS Kurdish

Michael McCormack, NAT candidate Riverina

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 May 2022 at 10:01am, updated 12 May 2022 at 9:01am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

SBS Election Exchange traveled to Wagga Wagga in the Riverina where we asked Michael McCormack, the National Party candidate and former Deputy Prime Minister about his views regarding the resettlement of refugees in Wagga Wagga and particularly Yezidi refugees.

Published 11 May 2022 at 10:01am, updated 12 May 2022 at 9:01am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News