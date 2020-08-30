Water cuts in Hasakeh province and the difficulties people face

Source: Supplied
Published 30 August 2020 at 4:09pm, updated 31 August 2020 at 6:02pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
It’s been three weeks since there has been little to no water supply in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, according to local sources. Turkish forces, who are in control of the Alouk water station in the northern countryside of Al Hasakah are responsible for this cut in the water supply. The Alouk station pumps water to 1 million people in Hasakah. Tankers run by the government are currently offering drinking water to residents in the area. As well the shortage of water supply COVID-19 cases in the region are increasing the area. We speak to journalist Hoshang Hasan from North Press Agency about the situation in the region.
