"We are formed for the purpose of creating community sponsorship across Australia"

lisa.png

Lisa Button, CRSA CEO Credit: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Community Refugee Sponsorship Australia (CRSA) is an independent Australian charity organisation, it’s relatively a new formed in 2021. Then, in mid-2022 the organisation launched Community Refugee Integration and Settlement Pilot (CRISP) a program sponsoring refugees.

Lisa Button, CEO of CRSA tells SBS Kurdish that the organisation was inspired by Canada's refugee sponsorship program.
"We were inspired by Canada‘s long standing refugee sponsorship program and thought something like that could work really well in Australia as a way of expanding and improving refugee settlement here".
A government-backed Community Refugee Integration and Settlement Pilot (CRISP) was launched in mid 2022. The aim of this program is about involving everyday Australians in assisting newly arrived refugees.
"Any group of five or more adult Australians that have permanent residency can come together as a group and put their hands up and say we would like to welcome and support the resettlement of refugee households from overseas directly into our community.
we as an Organisation provide that group with some training and support, so they are prepared to play that role. We then match them up with a refugee household who will be receiving a Visa from the Department of Home Affairs who is waiting resettlement overseas", Ms Button said.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ezdesher.jpg

'Travelling illegally by boat is risky, don't do it'

Farhad Bandesh Natalie Grono.jpg

'Music and painting understand my pain'

menshealthweek.org

Symptoms/signs of prostate enlargement

Cuma Cicek.jpg

"I belief the political and economic crisis will continue in Turkey"