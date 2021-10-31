Weekend News 31 October

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Weekend News 31 OctoberPlay09:52SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.09MB)Published 31 October 2021 at 3:36pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS SBS Kurdish News for weekend of 30-31 October 2021.Published 31 October 2021 at 3:36pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News