Weekend News 4 July

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Weekend News 4 JulyPlay15:34SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (28.53MB)Published 4 July 2021 at 3:50pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBS SBS Kurdish news for weekend of 3-4 July 2021.Published 4 July 2021 at 3:50pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News