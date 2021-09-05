Weekend News 5 September

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Weekend News 5 SeptemberPlay11:06SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.33MB)Published 5 September 2021 at 3:57pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS SBS Kurdish News for weekend of 04 - 05 September 2021.Published 5 September 2021 at 3:57pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News