Weekend News 9 January 2022

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Weekend News 9 January 2022Play11:57SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.88MB)Published 9 January 2022 at 2:51pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBS SBS Kurdish News for weekend of 8 - 9 January 2022.Published 9 January 2022 at 2:51pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News